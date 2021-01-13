CAO 2021: Checklist to find your perfect college 

This year, students are missing out on the opportunity to visit college campuses for open days to get a feel for the place and the courses available. These events are busy, with lots of distraction, so apart from unfortunately missing out on the physical experience of being there, virtual open days might just be a better way for students to focus on finding out the specific information that they want.

In response to restrictions, colleges have held virtual open days and have made course presentations available to view on their websites at any time so students and family members can have a look. Colleges are also happy to deal with queries from prospective students at any time during the academic term.

If a student has a particular type of course in mind, investigate it in different colleges because not all third-level institutions are a good match for all students. Also, read the prospectus and make sure you are aware of the course subjects taught all the way through so that there are no nasty surprises in Year 3 or 4, and you don’t end up asking unnecessary questions when you already have the information at your fingertips.

Some factors to think about when choosing to apply to a college suited to your way of living and learning include:

Cost: Can you afford to live away from home? Transport? Fees? What grants are available?

College academic style: Is it a high-pressure competitive environment or more laid back? Where do you thrive?

Course content: Check the required subjects in every year to make sure there aren’t any you know you would never do. How much subject choice do you have? What is the course workload – timetabled hours of teaching, required self-directed study, assignments? If you are a hands-on learner, what is the divide between theoretical / practical learning?

Social Life: If you need a lively social life then find out what societies etc are in place.

Student population: Do you thrive in small groups or are you happy to be one of a large crowd in packed lectures?

Career prospects: If you have a specific career path in mind, the college should be able to tell you where their previous graduates ended up, which might help you make your decision.

Questions to ask the college

The Course:

If there is a pre-entry interview, what does the interview panel look for?

Is there an alternative pathway to the course i.e. via PLC or a possible transfer from another course?

Is there an option to defer the place / take a gap year?

How is the course delivered? Online / on campus lectures, tutorials, workshops?

How many timetabled hours are there per week?

What types of assessment are there?

Are there opportunities for work placement / study abroad?

Career Prospects:

What are the college’s industry connections?

Is there work placement and is it paid?

What are the employment figures on graduates?

Accommodation:

What’s available on-campus? What is included in the cost?

What is available off-campus?

What happened to students who paid accommodation fees yet couldn’t stay at the college accommodation due to covid 19?

How far is the accommodation from the relevant college campus / town centre?

Is there parking available?

What public transport is available?

Students Services:

What students support services are in place?

What sports and societies are available?

Are there any employment or volunteering opportunities on campus?

Questions for Current Students:

What are the best / worst things about the college, in your opinion?

How do you find the course? Teaching / facilities / support / workload / field trips.

Does the campus feel safe?

How has the college shaped you as a person?

How much does it normally cost to survive? Is part time work a possibility?