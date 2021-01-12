Nursing homes on high alert as Covid-19 spreads rapidly

There are more than 100 Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across the country, with more than 50 detected since the new year alone.

Nursing Homes Ireland said nursing homes are on high alert as the country remains in the grip of a third Covid wave that has seen 1,700 people in hospital this week.

The latest available data on Covid outbreaks shows that 22 new outbreaks were confirmed in nursing homes in the last week of December, as public health measures were relaxed.

Since the new year, more than 50 new outbreaks have been confirmed, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has said.

Plea for faster vaccine rollout as six die with Covid-19 at Laois nursing home https://t.co/dinhOnbC0y — Nursing Homes Ire (@NursingHomesIre) January 11, 2021

NHI Chief Executive Tadgh Daly said the rise in nursing home outbreaks is concerning and that the sector remains “hypervigilant” and was anxious to have all residents and staff vaccinated as soon as possible.

“From the first of January there are probably more than 50 new outbreaks in nursing homes and that is the big concern. The fact that the virus is so widespread is a huge concern,” Mr Daly said.

In light of the rise in the number of nursing homes outbreaks, serial testing is now being carried out on a weekly basis to improve the detection of the virus and in particular to pick up asymptomatic infections.

“From January 13, serial testing is moving to weekly in all nursing homes until the end of the month. We now have weekly PCR testing which is very positive,” Mr Daly said.

NHI hope that with the acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination programme all nursing home residents will be vaccinated in the next two weeks.

Feedback on the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in nursing homes to date was positive, Mr Daly said, which was “reassuring”.

“By January 24, everyone will have their first vaccine. This weekend and next weekend, they will be working seven days a week in nursing homes," he said, adding that January 16 to 24 is the "key" timeframe.

Adherence to public health measures is also vital to stem the current Covid surge in infections, Mr Daly said, adding that no single element offered a silver bullet to the unfolding public health emergency.

“We need the community and everyone to adhere to public health measures and continue to suppress the virus. As long as the virus is in the community it still poses a significant threat to all of us,” he said, adding that infection levels and fatalities decreased in nursing homes when the virus was suppressed in the second wave last year.

A very busy and positive day in Kerlogue today. All residents vaccinated today and staff tomorrow. Thank you to our vaccination team that came in, they are so professional and kind to all. #COVID19ireland #COVID19 #COVIDVaccination #nursinghome @NursingHomesIre #wexford pic.twitter.com/Lr1ECWQX3j — Kerlogue NursingHome (@KNursinghome) January 11, 2021

In the first wave of the pandemic, the virus led to the death of around 900 people in nursing homes, accounting for half of all deaths from the virus.

This week it was confirmed that six residents at a nursing home in Laois died since the new year following a Covid outbreak. More than 50 residents had tested positive for the virus.

Mr Daly said the country was in a “much better place” and better equipped to manage the pandemic compared to the first Covid wave and that the vaccine rollout will play a key role.

“The sector has been on tenterhooks all the way through and is remaining hypervigilant, particularly when we are so close to the vaccine. A lot of members are very anxious to get the vaccine rolled out,” Mr Daly added.