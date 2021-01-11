Staff shortages may prevent visits to dying loved ones in nursing homes

New guidelines indicate staff shortages may make visits to nursing homes impossible, even when someone is dying, as Covid-19 continues to spread.

The guidelines were issued on Monday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in response to the high level of virus in the community.

There are currently more than 100 outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes, according to the HSE’s chief operations Office Anne O’ Connor, and more than 800 staff absent from duty.

The HPSC document states: “Service providers will need to limit such critical and compassionate visiting to times when visiting can be effectively supported by available staff.”

Window visits are possible under all restrictions, but at level 5 indoor visits can only be arranged for end of life or critical illness. PPE should be provided for families if necessary.

“There is a need for clear communication on these issues with residents and families and in all circumstances the wishes of those residents who may feel safer not seeing visitors at any time should be respected,” the guidelines state.

The health body does, however, call for greater clarity from nursing homes around decision-making.

The HPSC said:

Restrictions on visiting are of themselves a source of stress for residents, their friends and families. Any lack of clarity regarding the visiting arrangements and the reasons for them exacerbates stress and is avoidable.”

Executive director of advocacy group Sage Sarah Lennon said: “I know there are huge staff shortages at the moment.

“The guidance doesn’t say nursing home visits are banned but it puts a heavy emphasis on the risks associated with nursing home visits at the moment.” Ms Lennon said feedback on nursing home vaccinations has been positive so far.

She said: “The hope is that as the vaccination programme rolls out this might start to open up the nursing homes for visitors a bit. This is something which people are very badly missing.”

Acceleration of Covid19 vaccine for nursing home residents is welcome news. Well done to ⁦@NursingHomesIre⁩ for their work in pushing for this. Protecting residents in care homes is a huge priority. https://t.co/3gBEKMxSN7 — David Cullinane T.D. (@davidcullinane) January 8, 2021

However, she said there had been some confusion among families over consent to vaccines.

Ireland does not have mandatory vaccination. Each resident must consent, or if they cannot do so, a healthcare professional must decide on their best interests.

Ms Lennon said in her experience not everyone was aware of the HSE policies.

“Some families were asked to sign the form, they should not be,” she said.

“It would be usual where there are issues around consent for the family to be consulted. It is up to the healthcare professional to decide.”

Irish Hospice Foundation head Sharon Foley said they understood the “grave situation” facing nursing homes.

She said: “However, we also know of the absolute necessity for residents to be in regular contact with their loved ones so that quality of life and dignity is maximised as far as possible.

“This is even more critical as residents become more vulnerable and are approaching end of life, a phase which can continue for some time.” She called on all residential centres to remember the importance of compassionate visiting.

The updated guidelines are on the HPSC website.