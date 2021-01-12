Mother and baby homes report due today

The long-awaited commission of investigation report into the mother and baby homes will be published today.

The 3,000-page final report is a result of the judicial commission of investigation established in 2015 to investigate claims of the improper burial of infants, illegal adoption, and cruelty to the women kept in the institutions, and will include 1,000 pages of survivor testimony.

The records and practices of 14 mother and baby homes and four "county homes" are included in the report, which was initially due in February 2018.

The report will be distributed to survivors this morning, 400 of whom will meet virtually with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman, and Minister of State Anne Rabbitte for a full briefing in the afternoon.

Survivor groups have already called for a redress scheme to be implemented upon publication of the report and that all survivors are given unfettered access to their personal information.

Survivor Philomena Lee, whose story was made into an Oscar-nominated film, has called for mother and baby homes survivors to be paid compensation for their “unbearable suffering and loss”.

Some of the details of the report were leaked to a Sunday newspaper, which has prompted scathing criticism of the Government from survivors and opposition politicians.

Excerpts from the report state that 9,000 children had died in the institutions covered by the commission's terms of reference, with an infant mortality rate of one in seven, while 56,000 mothers passed through the homes, giving birth to 57,000 children, until the final closure in 1998.

It also appears to have found that neither the Catholic Church nor the State forced women into the homes.

Institutional survivors say the article appeared to highlight “the more trivial aspects of how mothers and their children were treated... focusing on mothers being forced to clean floors rather on the fact that their children were forcibly and illegally taken for the Irish adoption industry”.

“The leaked segments suggested a trivialisation of the worst traumas endured by the mothers and their children, that of being permanently separated from each other," said adoptions campaigner Susan Lohan.

The Tuam Mother & Baby Home Survivors group issued strong criticism of the Government and the report.

"Irrespective of the dishonesty of the argument that will be advanced to justify this provision, it has at its heart only one purpose, to prevent the holding of any inquest into the deaths of at least 9,000 children, and indeed mothers, in mother and baby homes," it stated.