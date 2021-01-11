Daniel O'Donnell warns fans over Facebook imposter

Daniel O'Donnell has warned his millions of fans not to like a fake Facebook page which claims to be his.

The page, which brazenly uses Daniel's middle name Francis (DanielFrancisO'DonnellMusic ) has been attracting thousands of visits online in recent days.

The real Daniel has more than 120,000 friends on Facebook.

Now the Donegal singer has been forced to take to his official Facebook page to tell fans that he has an imposter.

The operators of Daniel's official Facebook page wrote" "It has been brought to our attention that another is circulating impersonating Daniel.

"The page is under the name DanielfrancisO'Donnell. The page is adding people as a friend and asking them to email them to a particular address.

"Please don't add this page or contact this person."

Daniel's Facebook spokesperson said there were many pages for Daniel fans but that this particular page is asking people to be friends for ulterior motives.

Daniel's spokesperson said: "Although there are other pages for Daniel fans, they are all like pages where they will not ask you to be friends.

"Also Daniel never sends personal messages on his Facebook page. Please just be aware."

Friends of the star have taken to his official Facebook page to express their anger at the impersonator.

Pat Simms wrote "Some people. Beggars belief."

Another fan, Gloria O'Connel, wrote: "There is only one Daniel."

One Daniel fan, Cathal Loughnane, wrote: "I have been friends with this other Daniel for quite a while now. I took it as genuine and I thought we had developed quite a bond.

"Then I was asked to pose in nothing but a tea cosy."