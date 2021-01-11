Netflix apologises for controversial 'Bloody Sunday' tweet

Netflix has apologised for an 'unacceptable' social media post, which made reference to Bloody Sunday.

The streaming giant came under fire after the official Twitter account for their series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina posted a tweet referring to Bloody Sunday. The post, which remained up for about 14 hours despite the criticism, showed two cast members, including series lead Kiernan Shipka, coated in fake blook and captioned with the words 'Sunday Bloody Sunday'.

The tweet drew immediate anger from Irish social media users, with many pointing out the insensitivity of the post referring to two dark moments from Ireland's past.

A screengrab of Netflix's now deleted Sunday Bloody Sunday Tweet.

Bloody Sunday, 1920, was one of the most significant, and darkest, moments of Ireland’s revolutionary period.

On November 21, a total of 14 people were killed, and as many as 60 were injured after a number of Black and Tans and Auxiliaries opened fire on civilians in Croke Park in Dublin.

The attack was seen as a reprisal for IRA assassinations of British intelligence officers that took place that morning, where 15 were killed.

Read More Taoiseach: Government not ashamed of its response to pandemic

In 1972, January 20, another horrific event was labelled Bloody Sunday, which saw 14 civil rights demonstrators killed after they were shot by members of the 1st battalion (1 Para) of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment in the Bogside area of Derry.

In total, 26 civilians were shot as they took part in a protest march against internment without trial.

Following the backlash, Netflix removed the tweet.

One user wrote “Please take a minute to read your caption, then put it into google. Then apologise to your Irish fans and anyone who was affected by the atrocities.”

Another wrote “For a show that already draws on (and mispronounces) the Irish language for ‘spells’, you should probably have thought this through for a hot second folks.”

A Netflix spokesperson apologised for the post.

“Our tweet was unacceptable and has since been removed. We are very sorry for the hurt and distress it caused," they said.