Nursing home Covid testing 'is not mandatory for staff'

The chief operating officer of the HSE, Anne O’Connor, has said that they are looking at the introduction of weekly Covid testing in nursing homes, but that testing was not mandatory for staff.

While she personally thought it was not acceptable that testing was not compulsory, Ms O’Connor pointed out that the majority of nursing homes (80%) in Ireland were private entities and it was a matter for employers to engage with staff.

“Testing is not mandatory, that's the way it is. We don't have any legal basis for making it mandatory.

Testing is not mandatory either in the public system or the private system.

"We have seen a very good uptake of testing in general, but we know in some nursing homes, as time has gone on, people have been less keen. We continue to encourage people to take up testing,” she told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show.

“In terms of frontline workers we haven't had a problem. People have been tested, people are being vaccinated. The challenge you mentioned there re nursing homes, that is another discussion.”

Ms O’Connor said that the figures this morning were at 1,575 Covid cases in hospital, with an increase of 145 in the last 24 hours. The ICU number has gone up to 127.

“We're heading towards the doubling of the peak in April of 880. That's a very significant challenge for us.” At present testing in nursing homes was once a fortnight, she said, which had proved to be “very effective.”

The HSE was also looking at the role of antigen testing, she said. “We’re looking at how we can maintain services, how to prioritise care, not just Covid care.”

It was very important not to get into a situation of blaming anybody, she said.

We can see that case numbers have gone very high - they haven't peaked yet, the end of the coming week potentially.

"That's because of the time lag of when people are infected - to be fair, none of us knows where this virus is, people need to reduce their mixing. Unfortunately for essential workers it is not an option to stay at home. We need our staff.”

Ms O’Connor said that when people are at work “they're very clued in, about the use of PPE, hand washing etc., but when people are tired and their guards are down they can mix more easily and they mightn't be as aware.”

The HSE was concerned about vaccine hesitancy, but since the beginning of the rollout of the Covid vaccine the response had been overwhelming, she said.

“The national immunisation office usually operates on 80% uptake at a max, we have seen an overwhelming desire by frontline workers to get this vaccine. We haven't had to consider (taking off frontline staff if they refuse the vaccine) yet.

"Ideally not, we have no evidence yet of frontline workers not wanting this vaccine - it's quite the opposite. Our challenge at the minute is that everybody wants it, it's great.”

The priority was 'patient-facing workers' regardless of their discipline or grade, she said. “We are looking at porters, cleaners, anyone who is moving around.”