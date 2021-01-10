Dublin blaze brought under control; Shipping resumes at Port of Cork following fire

A massive fire at a recycling plant in Dublin has been brought under control.

It broke out at Thornton's recycling centre in Ballyfermot last night.

Firefighters began scaling back their response to the fire in the early hours of this morning.

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene which saw huge plumes of smoke travel a distance.

Residents in the area downwind from the blaze were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Firefighters pumped water from the Grand Canal to the site of the blaze.

After around five hours at the scene, Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that the fire was under control.

Smoke rises from the roof of a warehouse following a fire at the R&H Hall grain store.

Meanwhile, shipping is expected to resume at the Port of Cork this morning after a major fire.

It broke out at the R&H Hall grain store at Ringaskiddy at 8.40am yesterday morning.

Cork County Council says no one has been injured and fire crews remained on site overnight.

R&H Hall is apologising to local residents and businesses for any inconvenience caused.

Independent local councillor Lorna Bogue said she was shocked by the scale of the fire.

"I want to pay tribute to the Cork County Fire Brigade, all of the groups that went down there because they were pulled in from all over County Cork to fight the blaze.

"I wasn't necessarily surprised that there was a fire because there has been several incidents over the last few months."

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have launched separate investigations into the cause of today’s blaze but initial indications suggest it is not malicious.