Vicky Phelan portrait to sell at auction raising money for frontline workers charity

A unique portrait of Vicky Phelan is to go under the hammer at auction to raise money for an Irish charity supporting frontline healthcare workers.

Heroes Aid was set up in March offering assistance to health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Phelan unveiled the painting on RTÉ's Late Late Show on Friday night.

According to Heroes Aid, the artwork tells the story of Vicky Phelan's life in three panels, including her cancer diagnosis and her "heroic advocacy on behalf of all the women caught up in Ireland's cervical smear controversy."

The painting was donated to Heroes Aid by Tullamore artist Vincent Devine.

Mary Leahy, founder and executive member of Heroes Aid, said the organisation was incredibly impressed by Ms Phelan's ability to "give a voice to those who needed it most."

She said: "We approached Vicky Phelan last year to be on the board of Heroes Aid as our ’patient advocate’."

Ms Leahy said Ms Phelan is playing a "crucial" role in helping the healthcare workers "under unrelenting pressure" during the pandemic.

"It’s only fitting that she now has a portrait to tell her own story."

The ‘Triptych Portrait of Vicky Phelan’, goes under the hammer at Sheppards’ Irish Auction House at 2pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The sale will be conducted live online at: sheppards.ie. For more information go to - https://heroesaid.ie/auction/