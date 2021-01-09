Teachers' union calls for rejection of public service pay agreement

The largest secondary schools trade union, the ASTI, is to ballot its members on the proposed public service agreement.

Public sector workers are set to receive general pay increases of 2% over the lifetime of the new two-year public service agreement, with the potential of a further 1% under new sectoral bargaining arrangements.

The agreement would also see a return to 2013 overtime and premium payment rates.

At a meeting today, the ASTI’s Central Executive Council decided to recommend that ASTI members reject the proposed agreement.

Speaking after the meeting ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said that the proposed agreement does not achieve equal pay for post-2010 entrants to teaching.

ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie.

He added that while the proposed agreement includes modest pay increases for teachers, it follows a 12-year period where teachers endured significant cuts to pay and increased work demands.

“In the past 10 months, we have seen an unprecedented display of commitment, flexibility, hard work and agility across a range of civil and public services.

During this time teachers and school leaders have worked tirelessly to support their students and to ensure their education continues. In this context, it is scandalous to think that a significant proportion of these teachers are experiencing pay discrimination. These teachers have been denied equal pay for up to a decade

ASTI President Ann Piggott said: “We cannot accept proposals that involve a continuation of unequal pay for thousands of second-level teachers. This injustice is not just felt by those personally affected, but by the entire teaching profession.

"The ASTI took strike action over this issue and all members endured the force of punitive measures. Today’s decision demonstrates that ASTI members want to continue to stand up for lower-paid teachers.”

At the meeting, lower-paid teachers stated that they have experienced unequal pay for up to 10 years. Many are now in their 30s and 40s and have substantially reduced career earnings.

The ASTI ballot will take place in the coming weeks.