Teachers' union calls for rejection of public service pay agreement

Teachers' union calls for rejection of public service pay agreement

ASTI President Ann Piggott, and ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie outside the ASTI offices in Dublin 8. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 14:46

The largest secondary schools trade union, the ASTI, is to ballot its members on the proposed public service agreement.

Public sector workers are set to receive general pay increases of 2% over the lifetime of the new two-year public service agreement, with the potential of a further 1% under new sectoral bargaining arrangements.

The agreement would also see a return to 2013 overtime and premium payment rates.

At a meeting today, the ASTI’s Central Executive Council decided to recommend that ASTI members reject the proposed agreement.

Speaking after the meeting ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said that the proposed agreement does not achieve equal pay for post-2010 entrants to teaching.

ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie.
ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie.

He added that while the proposed agreement includes modest pay increases for teachers, it follows a 12-year period where teachers endured significant cuts to pay and increased work demands.

Read More

‘Misinformation growing in Ireland’ warns Kerry's CNN star 

“In the past 10 months, we have seen an unprecedented display of commitment, flexibility, hard work and agility across a range of civil and public services. 

During this time teachers and school leaders have worked tirelessly to support their students and to ensure their education continues. In this context, it is scandalous to think that a significant proportion of these teachers are experiencing pay discrimination. These teachers have been denied equal pay for up to a decade

ASTI President Ann Piggott said: “We cannot accept proposals that involve a continuation of unequal pay for thousands of second-level teachers. This injustice is not just felt by those personally affected, but by the entire teaching profession. 

Read More

Man arrested following seizure of over €105k in cash and cannabis

"The ASTI took strike action over this issue and all members endured the force of punitive measures. Today’s decision demonstrates that ASTI members want to continue to stand up for lower-paid teachers.” 

At the meeting, lower-paid teachers stated that they have experienced unequal pay for up to 10 years. Many are now in their 30s and 40s and have substantially reduced career earnings.

The ASTI ballot will take place in the coming weeks.

Read More

Covid-19: Mass vaccination clinic opens in Cork city for healthcare workers

More in this section

Covid-19: 1,285 in hospital and 119 in ICU ahead of predicted peak next week Covid-19: 1,285 in hospital and 119 in ICU ahead of predicted peak next week
Freezing fog and treacherous conditions after temperatures drop to -8C overnight Freezing fog and treacherous conditions after temperatures drop to -8C overnight
Coronavirus - Tue Jun 16, 2020 New Secretary general of Department of Health Robert Watt set for major pay boost
public service pay agreementballotpublic sectorteacherseducationperson: kieran christieperson: ann piggottorganisation: asti
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 7, 2020

1,442 cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths confirmed in NI

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices