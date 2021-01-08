Families 'devastated' over special schools U-turn, say disability groups

Families of children with special educational needs have been left “devastated” by the Government's U-turn over the re-opening of special schools, according to leading disability groups.

Down Syndrome Ireland, AsIAm and Inclusion Ireland have called for immediate supports to be put in place for children with special educational needs and their families, following the confirmation last night that schools would not reopen as planned on Monday.

The groups have sought an urgent meeting with Norma Foley, the Minister for Education.

“This announcement has left families and children with special educational needs reeling,” said Barry Sheridan, Down Syndrome Ireland chief executive.

This morning families are worried about what further regression and distress will be experienced during another potentially lengthy closure period with no plan on how these children can be supported by the State.

“We are seeking an urgent meeting on behalf of students with special educational needs and their families to discuss measures that can be introduced and arrangements that can be put in place to mitigate this situation for children.”

“We understand the Minister is meeting with key stakeholders today, it is vital that children with a disability are represented and included.”

Enda Egan, Inclusion Ireland chief executive said it is “incumbent” for all groups to work together to find a solution to prevent any further damage being done during this lockdown.

“We are now 10 months into this pandemic, and it is unacceptable that no contingency plans are in place to support students with special educational needs.”

Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm, said: “We are calling for Home Tuition to be made available to every student enrolled in a special class and school and to students in mainstream education who are unable to learn remotely.”

Assurances are also needed that teachers will provide one-to-one support remotely, that communication will be clear and consistent and that the Department of Education will be available to advise parents and support young people, he added.