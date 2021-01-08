Government urged to make a decision on Leaving Cert 2021 by February

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called on the Government to make a decision on Leaving Cert 2021.

He said that “every other jurisdiction in the UK” had made a call on State exams.

“The call has to be made in February,” he said. “Are we doing all of this (school closures) in favour of a written exam in the summer?”

Leaving Cert students missed 11 weeks of school last year and there is no guarantee that they are going to be back in school by mid-term or by St Patrick’s Day, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Nobody wants to be in this situation – students, teachers and parents, he said adding that efforts have been made to find a middle ground “but the numbers have exploded”.

Last night the Government confirmed that Leaving Cert students will not return to in-person learning next week, and will continue to learn remotely until at least February 1.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said parents had been prepared “to vote with their feet” and their children would not have returned to school next week.

He also criticised the Government for not consulting with unions prior to making the initial decision to keep schools open three days a week for Leaving Cert students and for not getting “a specific sign off” from Nphet.

The president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), Ann Piggott told the same programme that she thought people were relieved at the Government’s “u-turn” on the return to school.

It would be better for schools to remain closed for two weeks and then to look at the situation again if the number of Covid cases has begun to reduce, she said.