Barbados funeral service of JP McManus' daughter-in-law Emma delayed to next week

A funeral service for the late Emma McManus, the daughter-in-law of horse-racing magnate JP McManus, who died suddenly in Barbados on December 30, has been deferred until next week.

The 40-year old mother of three, and daughter of former tennis star and businessman Peter Ledbetter, passed away at a medical centre on the Caribbean island after having complained of suddenly feeling unwell.

The Trinity College graduate had been preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve with loved ones at a private residence on the grounds of the luxury Sandy Lane resort, Barbados, which was purchased in the late 1990s by JP McManus, financier Dermot Desmond, and horse breeder John Magnier.

Ms McManus, late of London and Blackrock, Co Dublin, is survived by her husband John and their three young children Milly, Lauren, and Annie, and her heartbroken parents and parents-in-law, Peter and Paula, JP and Noreen, grandmother, and three siblings.

A funeral service was scheduled to take place at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, Barbados, on tomorrow, January 8, at 10am local time (2pm Irish time). However, this has been deferred to next week.

It is understood that a livestream of the funeral service will be provided. A specific date for the funeral service has not been disclosed.

Royal Barbados Police were awaiting the results of an autopsy, but a spokesman said they had ruled out foul play.

Both the McManus and Ledbetter families had flown to the eastern Caribbean island to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve together, in what has been a long-standing family tradition.

JP McManus has pulled his horses from all race meets for the foreseeable future. His racing manager, Frank Berry, told the Racing Post: "It's a very sad time for all the family. We're not going to have any runners for the next while."

Jockey Mark Walsh said his “thoughts and prayers” were with all of Ms McManus’s friends and family.

National Hunt owner and breeder Carl Hinchy tweeted: “Thoughts very much with the McManus and Ledbetter families this morning after the shocking news reaching us. RIP Emma McManus.”

“Everyone is obviously devastated, it’s massively shocking,” said a source. Ms McManus was “vibrant and outgoing“ and “very well-liked by everyone”, they added.

“We’re especially heartbroken for John and the children, what’s happened is every family’s worst nightmare. John is a really compassionate guy, our hearts go out to him,” they said.