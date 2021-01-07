Cork University Hospital poised to trigger emergency escalation plan

One of the country’s busiest hospitals is poised to trigger an emergency escalation plan which was devised for, but not required, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revelation that Cork University Hospital (CUH) is actively considering the introduction of a “tiered escalation plan” underlines the scale of the challenge facing this and other hospitals as Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

The number of nurses who are unavailable for work at CUH because they have the virus, or are close contacts of a confirmed case, or self-isolating, has risen from just over 100 earlier this week to almost 180 by mid-week.

The staffing shortage has already led to the closure of a hospital ward.

Medical staff have now been told that hospital management is likely to move away from the regular team-based or speciality-based approach to delivering care, towards a ward-based approach.

A source said this means staff levels look set to reach such a critical level that the focus will be on just keeping wards open and beds staffed.

There were 84 patients with Covid-19 being treated in CUH as of Wednesday night — the second highest in the country, just two cases behind Beaumont in Dublin— with a further 10 suspected cases.

Of the confirmed cases, nine had been admitted in the previous 24 hours. Six of the confirmed cases are in critical care beds.

Read More CUH pleads for end to car park visits

The latest official figures show that as of Wednesday night, CUH had just two available critical care beds.

Internal CUH staff correspondence, seen by the Irish Examiner, shows just how concerned managers are about the evolving and escalating situation, which, despite new lockdown measures, is likely to worsen over the coming weeks.

Medics have been told that more hospitalisations can be expected and that the situation will likely escalate significantly over the coming days and weeks.

And because nursing homes have been closed to admissions, and some local step-down facilities have reported Covid-19 outbreaks and are unable to accept patient transfers, the hospital is bracing for a large influx of patients.

It is understood that doctors in training at CUH, who work across all specialities, have been asked to flag with management their experience in acute medicine in case they are required for redeployment onto the front line of the Covid-19 crisis.

The latest figures from the Department of Health showed that of the 7,836 confirmed cases of Covid-19 which were reported on Tuesday, a total of 1,373 were in Cork, where a total of 4,429 cases have been reported in the last two weeks alone.