Cabinet to sign off on returning Ireland to most severe Covid-19 lockdown

Ombudsman for Children is urging the Government to avoid a blanket school closure, citing fears that some children could regress if they are not in schools
Cabinet to sign off on returning Ireland to most severe Covid-19 lockdown

Cabinet will meet this morning to approve the suggestions of the sub-committee on Covid-19 which include school and construction closures,

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 08:43
Paul Hosford, Vivienne Clarke

The Government will today sign off on plans to close schools and construction sites, returning Ireland to the most severe Covid-19 lockdown.

Cabinet will meet this morning to approve the suggestions of the sub-committee on Covid-19 which include school and construction closures, a ban on click-and-collect shopping, and a requirement on all travellers to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the country.

The moves are being made to cut mobility across the country, with fears that the health service is reaching a breaking point in dealing with the virus. 

However, the Ombudsman for Children is urging the Government to avoid a blanket school closure, citing fears that some children could regress if they are not in schools.

Dr Niall Muldoon told RTÉ Radio One that he was "encouraging the Government to not look at closures as a one-size-fits-all approach". 

Read More

Covid-19: Construction sites and schools to shut to protect 'under threat' health service

He said that many children will have developed or learned skills last year which they lost in the March lockdown. He added that many of the most disadvantaged children had been worst impacted. He said that schools in the UK had stayed open in the last lockdown by creating regionalised hubs which gave parents "the option" of sending their children in.

The moves are being made to cut mobility across the country, with fears that the health service is reaching a breaking point in dealing with the virus. 
The moves are being made to cut mobility across the country, with fears that the health service is reaching a breaking point in dealing with the virus. 

Dr Muldoon said that leaving special needs schools open, which is being discussed by the Government, "would be huge" and said that the priority must be ensuring that schools are safe.

The director-general of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, said that he was "shocked" that sites would be closed.

Mr Parlon told Newstalk Breakfast that he had been shocked to learn that the Government was considering closing down the sector during the current lockdown.

The sector has “an exemplary record” on sites, he said, with only four cases and two outbreaks out of 200,000 construction workers on sites around the country up to the week of December 14.

Sites were closed for the two weeks over Christmas and therefore could not have contributed to the current surge, he pointed out.

“Sites are being excellently managed.” 

Mr Parlon said that during the last lockdown 5,000 homes had not been built and output had dropped by 10% at at a cost of €3bn to the industry and the economy.

Read More

Two vessels tied up after Covid-19 outbreaks confirmed aboard naval ships

More in this section

Drivers warned of icy conditions as temperatures hit -5C overnight Drivers warned of icy conditions as temperatures hit -5C overnight
15/1/2018 Constructions Sites Building sites 'well-managed and should stay open', says CIF boss
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 Northern Ireland schools to teach via remote learning ‘until February’
Coronavirus - Tue Oct 20, 2020

Record-breaking 921 Covid patients  in hospital as pressure on ICU intensifies

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices