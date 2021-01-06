Two vessels tied up after Covid-19 outbreaks confirmed aboard naval ships

The Naval Service has been forced to take two more of its ships off operations due to outbreaks of Covid-19, while a third vessel is under scrutiny after a crew member reported symptoms.

The news comes following concerns expressed by Irish fishermen that the Naval Service may not be able to protect them at sea. It comes as a Donegal trawler was boarded by a Scottish fishery protection vessel in the disputed waters of Rockall, signalling what could be the first shots in new 'cod wars' between the British and EU post Brexit.

The Irish Examiner understands LÉ Ciara and LÉ William Butler Yeats have been called ashore after Covid-19 cases were reported onboard them.

A suspect case has also been reported on LÉ James Joyce, which could lead to that vessel being tied up like the others.

Sources within the Naval Service said they have “contingency plans in place” to get the vessels back out to sea, but others maintain “the rapidly weakening thin blue line” — a reference to the exodus of highly trained personnel for better pay and conditions in the private sector — “means it will be increasingly difficult to protect Irish-controlled waters".

The LÉ William Butler Yeats passing Cobh, Co Cork. File picture: Larry Cummins

Ever-decreasing numbers in the Naval Service led to LÉ Eithne and LÉ Orla being tied up in June 2019 due to crew shortages.

In the meantime, LÉ Roisin is undergoing a major refit, although this is being accelerated.

A fire broke out onboard LÉ Niamh last October and it is still undergoing repairs.

That leaves just LÉ Samuel Beckett and LÉ George Bernard Shaw fully operational.

The Defence Forces press office said they are "prioritising the health and wellbeing of our personnel while continuing framework operations and maintaining vessels at high readiness for Maritime Defence and Security Operations, as required".

They added: "For operational security reasons we are unable to comment on the specific disposition of individual assets, units or vessels."