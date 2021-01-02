Further protest planned for tomorrow over shooting of man in Dublin by Gardaí

Another protest over the shooting of George Nkencho is set to take place in west Dublin tomorrow morning.

The 27-year-old died in hospital after being shot by an armed garda on Wednesday in Hartstown, Co Dublin.

Gardaí said he had threatened officers and members of the public with a knife and previous non-lethal attempts with two tasers and pepper spray had failed to subdue the man.

A video taken locally captured the incident and appeared to show the man, suspected of holding a knife, swinging and lunging at nearby gardaí, even after shots were fired at him.

Protesters walk to Pearse Street Garda Station in Dublin after the fatal shooting of George Nkencho on Wednesday.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) immediately launched an investigation, as it is legally required to do in such situations, and attended the scene.

The man is described as having suffered from significant personal issues and is understood to have lived with his parents.

A Garda statement said: "During an incident at the EuroSpar business premises in Hartstown Shopping Centre a male staff member received facial injuries and is currently receiving medical attention in Connolly Memorial Hospital.

"Subsequently a second public order incident was reported at the Post Office in the Hartstown Shopping Centre.

"Uniform, unarmed Gardaí responded to the scene and observed a male in possession of a knife.

"The male continued to threaten members of the public and unarmed Gardaí with the knife."

Molly Dumbu, Navan, and Nereane Mbala, Blanchardstown, during a protest at Blanchardstown Garda Station, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The statement said responding gardaí followed the male on foot and by vehicles from the shopping centre towards Manorsfields Drive, Dublin 15. Gardaí engaged with the man and encouraged him to drop the knife.

The statement said members of the Armed Support Unit then arrived at the scene at Manorfields Drive, a housing estate where the man lived with his family.

"The Armed Support Unit were also threatened with a knife and implemented a graduated response where the use of less-lethal force options (taser and OC spray) was initially administered in an effort to resolve the incident. The less-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful," it said.

"At approximately 12.35pm a member of the Armed Support Unit discharged a number of shots from his official firearm shooting the male."

It said the male was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics, before being brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Calls for calm

There have been calls for calm but also transparency about how long the Gsoc investigation will take.

Local pastor Dare Adetuberu said Blanchardstown now needs to start the healing process.

Protest has to be peaceful for us to concentrate and focus on the issues.

"I am quite involved with a lot of good work that I know the guards are doing, not only myself but a lot of people in the community.

"This is tragic, this is unfortunate, this is a setback for a lot of us, but we must rise above it and make sure that we ensure justice and continue the good work that is being done in the name of George who is now killed," Mr Adetuberu said.