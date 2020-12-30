Probe under way after man fatally shot by gardaí

The fatal shooting by gardaí of a 27-year-old man who threatened officers and brandished a knife has been described as a “complete tragedy” for the deceased, his family and the garda.

The man, named as George Nkencho, is described as having suffered from significant personal issues and is understood to have lived with his parents.

A number of shots, believed to be five, were discharged at the man, after apparent attempts to subdue him by two Tasers and pepper spray proved unsuccessful.

A video taken locally captured the incident and appeared to show the man, suspected of holding a knife, swinging and lunging at nearby gardaí, even after shots were fired at him.

The Garda Ombudsman immediately launched an investigation, as it is legally required to do in such situations, and attended the scene.

Local gardaí were called to shops in the Hartstown area of Blanchardstown at 12.15pm on Wednesday after receiving 999 calls about a man armed with a knife.

A Garda statement said: “Uniform, unarmed gardaí responded to the scene and a foot chase ensued. The male threatened unarmed gardaí with the knife.”

The statement said members of the Armed Support Unit then arrived at the scene at Manorfields Drive, a housing estate where the man lived with his family.

“The Armed Support Unit were also threatened with a knife and implemented a graduated policing response where the use of less-than-lethal force options was initially administered in an effort to resolve the incident,” it said.

“The less-than-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful, and a number of shots were discharged from an official Garda firearm at approximately 12.35pm.”

It said the male was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics, before being brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

GSoc has launched an investigation. Sources said GSoc has an obligation under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights to ensure that “loss of life was justified in all the circumstances”.

Their examination will try and determine whether or not the garda who discharged the firearm had an honestly-held belief that their life or someone’s else’s life was in immediate danger.

