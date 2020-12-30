Probe under way after man fatally shot by gardaí

The incident, in which a man, described as having significant personal issues, was shot, happened in the Hartstown area of Blanchardstown, Dublin, at 12.30pm on Wednesday
Probe under way after man fatally shot by gardaí

The Garda Ombudsman and GSoc have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by gardaí on Wednesday.

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 19:06
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

The fatal shooting by gardaí of a 27-year-old man who threatened officers and brandished a knife has been described as a “complete tragedy” for the deceased, his family and the garda.

The man, named as George Nkencho, is described as having suffered from significant personal issues and is understood to have lived with his parents.

A number of shots, believed to be five, were discharged at the man, after apparent attempts to subdue him by two Tasers and pepper spray proved unsuccessful.

A video taken locally captured the incident and appeared to show the man, suspected of holding a knife, swinging and lunging at nearby gardaí, even after shots were fired at him.

The Garda Ombudsman immediately launched an investigation, as it is legally required to do in such situations, and attended the scene.

Local gardaí were called to shops in the Hartstown area of Blanchardstown at 12.15pm on Wednesday after receiving 999 calls about a man armed with a knife.

Read More

Man dies following shooting in standoff with gardaí

A Garda statement said: “Uniform, unarmed gardaí responded to the scene and a foot chase ensued. The male threatened unarmed gardaí with the knife.” 

The statement said members of the Armed Support Unit then arrived at the scene at Manorfields Drive, a housing estate where the man lived with his family.

“The Armed Support Unit were also threatened with a knife and implemented a graduated policing response where the use of less-than-lethal force options was initially administered in an effort to resolve the incident,” it said.

“The less-than-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful, and a number of shots were discharged from an official Garda firearm at approximately 12.35pm.” 

It said the male was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics, before being brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

GSoc has launched an investigation. Sources said GSoc has an obligation under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights to ensure that “loss of life was justified in all the circumstances”.

Their examination will try and determine whether or not the garda who discharged the firearm had an honestly-held belief that their life or someone’s else’s life was in immediate danger.

• Samaritans: 116 123

Read More

Taoiseach confirms country will return to level 5 Covid-19 restrictions 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jul 2, 2020 Northern Ireland Assembly votes against Brexit and trade deal
Covid-19 outbreak reported among staff at Dublin prison Covid-19 outbreak reported among staff at Dublin prison
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 30, 2020 Taoiseach confirms country will return to level 5 Covid-19 restrictions 
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 21st December

Ireland now 'in mitigation phase' as 13 deaths and record 1,718 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices