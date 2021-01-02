Bagatelle lead singer Liam Reilly dies aged 65

Liam Reilly, lead singer of Irish band Bagatelle, has died aged 65.

The Dundalk musician’s death was confirmed by his family this morning.

In a statement, his family said: "With sad hearts, the family of Liam Reilly, musician, songwriter and frontman of Bagatelle, wish to confirm that he passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on January 1st."

“We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of a man whose songs meant so much to so many.”

Liam Reilly formed Bagatelle in the summer of 1978. The band released a couple of popular hits before they went to number one with the song ‘Summer in Dublin’ in 1980.

From there, the band’s popularity grew significantly.

Over the course of their lengthy career, Bagatelle shared the stage with artists such as Bob Marley, Don McLean and Jose Feliciano.

Liam Reilly sang Ireland’s Eurovision entry in 1990. He and his song, ‘Somewhere in Europe’ came second in the competition.

Tributes to Mr Reilly have poured in from all corners this morning.

Irish musician Gerry Madigan said Liam Reilly had given the world “amazing songs”.

He said: “He shared his talent generously, and those songs and his music will go on forever - the music never dies.

“Thank you Liam for your superb contribution to the Irish music scene. May you rest in peace.”

Brian Warfield of the Wolfe Tones described Liam Reilly as “ a genius storyteller” who “had a gift for connecting with people.”

Sad news about the death of Liam Reilly of Bagatelle - a funny, engaging man. A true artist and one of Ireland’s best ever lyricists. There was “Summer In Dublin” but he also wrote “Streets Of New York” #RIPhttps://t.co/b0UaJWNv4n — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) January 2, 2021

Broadcaster Ian Dempsey said Mr Reilly was “a true artist and one of Ireland’s best-ever lyricists.”

Mr Reilly’s family have appealed for privacy as they come to terms with his loss.