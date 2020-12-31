Man, 30s, dies following Wexford crash

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Co Wexford.

The incident happened around 9.25am this morning in Enniscorthy.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed and a post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.

The road has fully reopened following a full technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or any drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.