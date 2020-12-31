Covid-19: 11 deaths and 1,929 new cases in Northern Ireland

Another 11 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 1,929 individuals have tested positive.

Hospital bed occupancy is running at 467, with 34 in an intensive care unit and 27 on a ventilator.

Overall bed occupancy, including non-Covid patients, is at 100%, with only six unoccupied.

A total of 107 care home Covid outbreaks are being addressed.

It comes as the chief medical officer in the North confirmed the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Northern Ireland will begin on Monday.

Dr Michael McBride said an initial batch of 50,000 doses had been allocated to the region.

Dr McBride said those would be rolled out to GP practices on Monday.

“The GP programme will run alongside the ongoing vaccination programme and will prioritise those over 80 initially but will quickly work down through the priority groups recommended for vaccination by JCVI (Joint Committee on vaccination and Immunisation),” he said.

“JCVI have now recommended that as many people on the JCVI priority list as possible should be offered a first vaccine dose as the initial priority.

“The four UK chief medical officers agree with JCVI that prioritising the first doses of vaccine for as many people as possible will deliver the greatest benefit in the shortest possible time.

“First and foremost, we must act to protect those most at risk of severe disease and death. The evidence shows that the initial dose of vaccine offers as much as 70% protection against the effects of the virus.

“Providing that level of protection on a large scale will have the greatest impact on reducing mortality and hospitalisations, protecting the health and social care system. It is the right thing to do for the public health.”