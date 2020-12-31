Gardaí investigate remains found in Meath

Gardaí have recovered human remains during ongoing searches for a missing man in Co Meath.

Investigations are ongoing following the discovery of remains in Dunboyne on Tuesday.

It is believed the body was discovered during ongoing searches for Terry Byrne, who has been missing since last February.

Extensive searches have been carried out in the area since the dad of two went missing from his home on February 7.

His photograph recently appeared on Deliveroo Rider Delivery Bags as part of a national Bring Them Home campaign.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of human skeletal remains in Dunboyne, Co Meath, following searches over the last number of days.

"The remains have been removed to the State pathologist's office in Whitehall, Dublin, for further examinations. The scene was preserved for a technical examination and no further information is available at this time."