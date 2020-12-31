Snow greets many on final day of 2020 as weather to remain cold

Snow has been reported online up and down the country from Cork to Donegal
Snow greets many on final day of 2020 as weather to remain cold

People in Aghabullogue Cork woke up to a winter wonderland. Picture: Damian Coleman

Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 12:30
Steve Neville

Many people across the country woke up to snow on the final day of 2020.

Social media has seen the hashtag ‘sneachta’ trending with people sharing pictures and video.

Snow has been reported online up and down the country from Cork to Donegal.

 

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that New Year’s Eve is likely to remain cold and motorists are being warned of icy stretches on roads.

Any remaining showers will clear overnight and it will become dry in many areas as 2021 dawns.

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as minus one tonight, with frost and ice developing inland.

New Year’s Day will see a cold start with ice and frost in places.

However, it will be dry for the day in most areas “with sunny spells”.

Met Éireannwarned that “scattered showers of rain will continue to affect northern and western coastal counties”.  

The outlook for the first few days of 2021 is that it will be “staying cold and mostly dry, with widespread frost each night”.

The AA advises anyone driving in snow or icy conditions to slow down and use gentle manoeuvres.

“If you find yourself driving on snowy or ice roads, the remember to use a low gear when driving uphill and leave plenty distance between you and the car in front of you.

“If driving down a slope then reduce your speed before you reach the hill, use a low gear and try to avoid any sudden braking.”

Read More

'Spectacular view': Pod of around 50 dolphins spotted off Waterford coast

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Nov 23, 2020 Oxford vaccine available in North from Monday, says GP
Brexit The Northern Ireland Protocol – the key questions answered
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020 Covid-19: Reporting vaccination figures will be important, says CMO
Snow greets many on final day of 2020 as weather to remain cold

Covid-19: Reduction in PUP 'will now not happen' - McEntee

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices