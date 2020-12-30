Northern Ireland Assembly recalled to discuss reopening of schools

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled to discuss the planned reopening of schools amid strict lockdown measures.

Pupils are due to return to school next week despite the strong restrictions in place to encourage people to stay at home in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan welcomed support for his party’s Assembly recall petition, saying pupils, parents and teachers “need answers”.

Meanwhile, a teachers’ union has urged Education Minister Peter Weir to introduce online learning.

MLAs will return to Stormont on Thursday, in the second recall of the week, to discuss the situation around schools.

Mr McCrossan said: “With a huge rise in Covid-19 levels across our community, the fact that schools across the North are due to return in just days is deeply concerning.

“Pupils, parents and teachers are extremely anxious and there has been a lack of clarity and support to reassure them and assist.

“It is now essential that the Minister for Education outlines the medical and scientific evidence he has used to dogmatically rule out an extended school holiday.

“People have the right to know if it is safe for pupils and teachers to return to school next week.”

The NASUWT teaching union has welcomed the recall.

Justin McCamphill said: “There are no excuses for not now taking every step necessary to protect the wider community, school staff and young people and their families.

Read More Northern Ireland rollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab to start next week

“The Minister of Education must act based on the scientific advice given to him.

“The NASUWT welcomes the recall of the Assembly tomorrow and calls on all MLAs to send a strong message to the minister that he must act now, not on January 25.”

Meanwhile, Gerry Murphy of the teachers’ trade union INTO, has written to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill calling for online learning to be introduced.

“Schools do not exist in a parallel universe, they are firmly located in the same universe that is currently besieged by a pandemic that is out of control,” he wrote.

“Minister Weir needs to recognise this and act appropriately to protect not only the pupils in our schools but the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“The position he outlined in his statement to the Assembly last week was not sufficient to do that, then, and now it is even more redundant.

“INTO is now demanding that online learning be introduced from day one of the second term in the interests of school communities and society generally. We urge him to act while time remains.”