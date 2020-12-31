Cork direct provision centre residents 'really scared' amid Covid outbreak 

Further Covid-19 testing began on Wednesday at the Kinsale Road Accommodation Centre in Cork, amid a “potentially very serious” outbreak at the direct provision centre.

Nine positive cases at the centre had been identified as of December 22, but it is understood this number has now increased significantly.

A number of residents who have either tested positive or been identified as a close contact have been moved from the centre to self-isolate elsewhere. The centre itself houses more than 250 people.

A recent letter from the HSE sent to residents, a copy of which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, urged them to attend for repeat testing, to ensure there are no further cases on-site.

The letter does not include the number of people who have so far tested positive with the virus.

“All residents who tested positive for Covid-19 and their close contacts have been moved off-site until they have fully recovered," it says.

“The situation is potentially very serious for you and your fellow residents and staff. We therefore ask for your full co-operation.”

Roos Demol: 'Families are scared.' Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Residents are “really scared” and “fed up” with the situation, according to Roos Demol, of the Cork City of Sanctuary Movement.

"They [the HSE] haven't said how many people [have tested positive], just that it could become a serious problem. I think it is already a serious problem. It appears to be a serious, serious outbreak."

"If this goes out into the public, what are they going to do? The only solution and we all know it is to get people out of there."

On Christmas Eve, a number of families were moved out of the centre. It was frightening for residents to see people put into taxis and buses and driven off, Ms Demol said.

One resident of the centre told the Irish Examiner on Christmas Day: "I don’t know if it’s safe for people to stay here like this.

"There are still people here waiting for a test who may be walking around in the same areas as with people who have negative test results.

"I have a little one and there are others like us who have small children, so it’s hard to stay in our rooms."

I don't feel safe living here with my children anymore.

"If they could move those of us who tested negative, to a self-care facility where we could do our own thing, it would be a big relief for us."

Plans must be put in place for residents as we move into a third national lockdown, according to Ms Demol.

“If you are kept indoors for that length of time, in that situation it’s really hard. They need to move the families out, there’s no other way. If we are going back into a lockdown, we really need to think about people in direct provision."

In a statement, the Department of Children and Equality said it does not comment on specific outbreaks but that measures had been put in place across the direct provision accommodation network to address Covid-19 issues should they arise.

"These measures were implemented in collaboration with the HSE and informed by regional public health officials and infection control teams," it said.

These include provision for self-isolation both in centres and offsite, cocooning of all medically vulnerable and over 65 residents, and a HSE accommodation scheme for healthcare workers.