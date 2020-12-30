Covid-19: HSE boss urges people to reduce contacts as he warns of lag effect

HSE boss Paul Reid says it is essential that people urgently reduce their levels of contact to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as Ireland record its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began on Tuesday.

1,546 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night as well as nine additional deaths.

Mr Reid has said called on people to reduce contacts with hospital getting busier.

“Our hospitals are getting busier, and what we’re seeing in the transmission levels and the community now gives us two concerns," he said.

“Number one, the lag effect that we won’t see a significant impact on hospitalisations for probably another week.

“And number two, the impact, once this is at such high levels in our community, puts our staff at high risk.”

The comments come as the first vaccination in Ireland took place yesterday.

Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old from Dublin, received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at St James’s Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions.

“The vaccination programme will focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of Government in the first instance.”

Dr Holohan also urged people to reduce their contacts.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of Covid-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives," the CMO said.

"Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community.

"You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell."

Meanwhile, an unscheduled Cabinet meeting is due to take place this afternoon to discuss the rising Covid-19 case.

It is believed that a return to full level 5 lockdown is to be discussed.

That would see the re-imposition of a ban on non-essential travel — people should stay at home and exercise within 5kms of their home.