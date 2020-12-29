14 deaths and 1,566 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's hospitals are operating over capacity at present, as increasing case numbers heap pressure on NI’s health system.
The North entered a six-week lockdown on December 26, in a bid to help slow the spread of the virus in the region. File Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 15:04
Steven Heaney

There have been 14 further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 1,566 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 1,305 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases recorded there now stands at 68,762.

The North entered a six-week lockdown on December 26, in a bid to help slow the spread of the virus in the region.

Non-essentials shops are closed, as are services such as barbers and hairdressers. All indoor gatherings are prohibited between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Hospitality businesses are limited to takeaway services only. 

Restrictions will remain in place until January 2.

Covid-19: Cabinet may impose full level 5 lockdown within days 

