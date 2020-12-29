Covid-19: Cabinet may impose full level 5 lockdown within days 

Ministers are to hold a special Cabinet meeting tomorrow at which the introduction of full level five restrictions will be discussed.

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 14:01
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A return to a full lockdown could be implemented within the next few days.

That would see the re-imposition of a ban on non-essential travel — people should stay at home and exercise within 5kms of their home.

'I feel very privileged': 79-year-old becomes first person in Ireland to get Covid-19 vaccine

Non-essential retail could also close and there would be a ban on household visits.

At this stage, it is expected that schools will still re-open after the Christmas holidays.

There was a suggestion that schools might remain closed for an extra week but there is little appetite to close completely.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris said all options are on the table at tomorrow's meeting. He also said the likes of New Year's Eve parties are "a complete no-no".

Mr Harris said vaccines for the virus offer light but the spectre of up to 2,000 cases a day is a "potentially very dark time" for the country.

"In the past, when we've had restrictions, you have rightfully asked 'what's the point?'

"You go into restrictions for a period of time the virus goes down, then open back up again the virus goes up. How does it end? And this time we have a clear answer - vaccines get us out of this mess. But we gave to do everything we can."

