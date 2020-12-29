Recent weeks 'tough' on family of slain garda Colm Horkan, brother tells GRA

Slain garda Colm Horkan was a “big Christmas man” and recent weeks have been “tough” on the family, his brother Dermot has told a garda conference.

Dermot Horkan said tragedies like the one that befell his family “don’t get any easier”.

Speaking online at the Garda Representative Association annual conference, he thanked them for a “fitting” video tribute to his brother.

The conference is being held virtually and has been delayed since May because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Gda Horkan, aged 49, was shot dead on Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17 last while on duty.

A native of Charlestown in Mayo, Gda Horkan served for many years in Ballaghaderreen before moving to Castlerea where he served until his untimely death.

Speaking after a video from colleagues to Gda Horkan was played, Dermot thanked the GRA on behalf of his father Marty, brothers Aiden, Brendan and Padraig and sister Deirdre.

He acknowledged their support over the past six months, which, he said, “haven’t been easy”.

He said: “Especially Christmas has been hard. Colm was a big Christmas man, he loved Christmas and his birthday was on 13 December and it’s just been a tough few weeks.”

He said the GRA and An Garda Síochána that had helped the family and made it easier.

We might have lost a brother and a son, but ye also lost a colleague.

Dermot said. “It’s not easy for ye, and it hasn’t been easy for Ballaghaderreen and Castlerea, but ye rallied on as you always do.”

He cited the words of GRA President Jim Mulligan when introducing the tribute: “As you touch on it, Jim, every time you put on that uniform ye never know what you are going to meet. We can’t thank you enough for that and the work that you do, keep up the good work.”

Dermot said GRA members had helped with donations to launch a pitch this month in Charlestown Sarsfields in Co Mayo, where his brother was a revered club member and coach.

He won at every grade from Under 8s to the Connacht title playing football at the club and coached the Under 10 team up until his death.

The coffin of Detective Garda Colm Horkan is carried to St James' church in Charlestown, Co Mayo. Picture: PA

He said that last Sunday week there was a tree-planting ceremony in Castlerea in Colm’s memory.

“There was only 15 allowed down, the Commissioner was down, the Assistant Commissioner and the Chief. We had a lovely day there, they unveiled a plaque, planted a lovely tree in the garden in his memory. That was another fitting tribute to the man Colm was.”

Dermot added: “Unfortunately these tragedies don’t get any easier.” He noted that charges had been brought in relation to his brother’s death and took “comfort” in that.

Said acknowledged the books of condolences members had set up in stations around the country and said the family had made “great friends”, some of which had called to the family home.

“Hopefully, we have made life-long friends in your organisation. You got the real deal with Colm. I just want to thank ye all from the bottom of our hearts."

Mr Mulligan thanked Dermot for his “very poignant reminder” of the tragedy that his family had suffered, and again expressed his and the association’s thoughts and prayers.

“It’s a very tough time for you, but we will always be here for you Dermot, any help you or your family ever need in the future don’t ever be afraid to call either on ourselves or Colm’s colleagues who work with him and thanks for joining us.”

The conference then held a minute’s silence for all gardaí who had lost their lives in service of the country while on duty and played on online rollcall of their names.