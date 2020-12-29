Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Galway

Have you seen Fergal Guilfoyle?
Fergal Guilfoyle, 43, was last seen in the Newcastle Road area of Galway December 15.

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 09:40
Steve Neville

Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Galway.

He is described as being 5'9" and has dark receding hair.

He is of slight build with blue eyes.

When last seen Fergal was wearing a navy jacket, dark blue jeans and a cream beanie hat.

Gardaí and Fergal's family are very concerned for his welfare and “would urge him to make contact”.

Anyone with information, particularly any road users with dashcam footage of the Newcastle / University Road areas between 4am and 5am on December 15 are asked to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

