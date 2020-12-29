Covid-19: 'Concerning' trend of some people not answering calls from contact tracers

The CEO of the Health Service Executive has appealed for people to answer calls from contact tracers.

Paul Reid said that there is “an increasing and concerning” trend of some people not answering such calls.

“These teams are a valuable resource to protect you and the spread of the virus. Please take their call,” he urged.

The warning comes as Nphet said that hospitalisations in the third wave of the virus have now exceeded those in the second wave.

765 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, with one additional death.

While the cases numbers have dropped from the high of 1,296 on St Stephen’s Day, Dr Tony Holohan warned that it “results from factors related to the time of the year, such as the lower rates of attendance and referrals and presentation for testing for several days over Christmas”.

The Chief Medical Officer said: “We are reporting that we have now exceeded the cumulative number of people hospitalised in this third wave than in the second. Hospitalisations have increased sharply in the last two days. This is a concerning trend which reflects the sharp increase incidence we saw in the last 10 days.

“We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing with a seven day average of over 9.2% up from 5.2% on 18 December.

"This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities. This is just one more reason why we are strongly advising everyone to stay safely at home to avoid transmitting or catching this virus, as it continues to circulate widely.

“Please come forward for testing if you feel unwell. Know the symptoms of Covid-19, and do not delay in phoning your GP for advice.

"Self-isolate in your room if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or change in sense of taste/smell. If you are a household contact of a confirmed case, restrict your movements until your household member receives a negative test result.

“In addition to staying at home except for essential reasons, these important individual actions will help to stop the exponential spread of Covid-19 in our communities and in turn protect the most vulnerable, our healthcare system and those who work on the frontlines”.

Today, Ireland's vaccine rollout begins.

Inoculations will get underway today at Cork University Hospital, Beaumont Hospital and St James's Hospital in Dublin, and at Galway University Hospital, where a small number of people will receive the vaccines ahead of Monday's roll-out to nursing homes.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that today "a great beacon of light starts to shine, as we commence our vaccination programme. Let's all galvanise and unite behind this".

He added: "It will take time but stay positive, stay safe, stick with us and we will get there."

