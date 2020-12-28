Storm Bella: Thousands without power with wind warning still in place

More than 4,500 homes and businesses across the country are without power this morning as a result of winds associated with Storm Bella.

The worst affected areas are in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway and Mayo.

ESB Networks hope to have restored power to most areas by this afternoon.

A status yellow wind warning is still in place due to the storm.

The warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry is in place until 2pm today.

Met Éireann said that northwesterly winds associated with Storm Bella “will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

“Winds will be stronger in exposed areas and on higher ground.

“With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.” Met Éireann said that tonight will be “cold and blustery” with “widespread showers some wintry on higher ground”.

Tomorrow will also be cold but there will be “sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly wintry in some parts”.

Met Éireann added that there will be bright and dry periods also.

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow and ice warning is also in place for the North until 10am today.

“An area of rain, sleet and snow will move south through Sunday night with the potential for icy surfaces and some travel disruption,” warned the UK Met Office.