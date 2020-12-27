'Alarming' number of Covid tests being carried out as positivity rate hits 10%

 Chair of the Covid-19 vaccination taskforce Professor Brian MacCraith, Chairperson of the High-Level Task Force, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, Paul Reid, Country Manager, Pfizer Healthcare Ireland and Paul Reid, CEO, HSE pictured as the HSE Takes delivery of the first doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 12:17
Greg Murphy

The Head of the HSE says the Covid-19 community positivity rate is at 10%.

Paul Reid says contact tracing calls have more than tripled in recent weeks - now it's over 30-thousand calls per week.

Mr Reid has warned about the “alarming” numbers of people being tested for Covid-19.

 

The number of close contacts per person is averaging at five people and 23,000 coronavirus tests are being carried out per day.

The first vaccinations against Covid-19 will be given on Wednesday.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says more vaccines are coming on stream.

"We'd anticipate that the Moderna vaccine will be approved on January 6," he said.

"That's not part of the current schedule you'll see in the papers today so that'll bring additionality already in the first half of January.

He added: "There seems to be a good chance that the AstraZeneca one will be approved by the end of January and that's particularly important because we've pre-ordered a huge number of them; more so than we did for Pfizer."

Third-wave 'clearly bigger' than the second, says infectious disease specialist

