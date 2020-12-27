Coveney to brief cabinet on 1,246-page Brexit deal

Simon Coveney says Ireland has "defended itself against the vulnerabilities Brexit forced upon us".
Simon Coveney says Ireland has "defended itself against the vulnerabilities Brexit forced upon us". Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 08:48
Greg Murphy

The Minister for Foreign Affairs says he'll update Cabinet on the Brexit trade deal on Tuesday.

The 1,246-page deal has been examined by Irish officials after it was signed on Christmas Eve.

Ministers will be asked to approve the terms of the agreement, as part of an EU-wide effort to ensure it comes into force provisionally before the end of the year.

Simon Coveney says Ireland has "defended itself against the vulnerabilities Brexit forced upon us".

He says there will still be some changes to the status quo on January 1st, and Cabinet will discuss supports for the most affected sectors.

In the UK, Boris Johnson has touted post-Brexit changes to business taxes and regulation next year as Conservative Eurosceptics pored over the details of his trade agreement.

The British prime minister said that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is “doing a big exercise on all of this” currently but insisted that the UK would not regress on workers’ rights or environmental standards.

Scrutiny of the treaty began in earnest when the 1,246-page document was officially published on the morning of St Stephen's Day – less than a week before its implementation.

It was quickly met with severe criticism from those working in the fishing industry who said they had been “sacrificed” in order to secure the deal with Brussels.

Boris Johnson touts 'big' changes as Tory Brexiteers scrutinise EU trade deal

