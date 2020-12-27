Yellow alert: Wintery showers expected in Donegal and Leitrim

Yellow alert: Wintery showers expected in Donegal and Leitrim

Following Storm Bella, hundreds of homes across the country are without power.

Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 07:44
Greg Murphy

A yellow warning for snow and ice has taken effect in Donegal and Leitrim this morning.

It will see wintery showers during the day and the possibility of some snow until 8pm this evening.

It comes after Storm Bella tracked across the country last night.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has the outlook.

He said: "Showers will become more wintery with some accumulations possibly of snow and also a risk of ice forming on untreated roads.

"It will continue to be very cold for the coming days."

Level 5 lockdown returns with travel and household gatherings restricted

The ESB is working to restore power to customers around the country after Storm Bella made landfall overnight.

There are 112 homes without power in Cappamore, Co Limerick, while an outage in Blarney, Co Cork is affecting 107 customers.

In Co Kildare, there are 106 customers without electricity in Kilcock.

While 104 customers are without power in Ennis in County Clare.

The remaining power cuts are spread across counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry and Waterford.

The ESB says it expects power to be restored to all homes by later this morning.

Northern Ireland is under a status yellow snow and ice warning.

Icy surfaces are likely in many parts, bringing difficult travel conditions.

It's in place in the six counties until 3pm this afternoon.

However, a further snow and ice warning has been issued for the North this evening.

The status weather alert comes into effect at 6pm and is in place until 10am Monday morning.

The UK Met Office warned: “An area of rain, sleet and snow will move south through Sunday night with the potential for icy surfaces and some travel disruption.”

Government to examine introduction of living wage, Taoiseach says

