Businesses shuttered again as Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

The new restrictions include a form of curfew in operation from 8pm, shops closed from that time and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited until 6am.
Businesses shuttered again as Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

A man walks through a deserted Belfast city centre as Northern Ireland entered a new extended lockdown. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA

Sat, 26 Dec, 2020 - 15:46
James Ward, PA

Businesses across Northern Ireland (NI) are shuttered once more as new lockdown measures came into effect.

From St Stephen's Day, stricter measures than ever before are in place as coronavirus cases remain high.

The NI Department of Health said 20 deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded over the past 48 hours, as well as an additional 998 positive cases.

The new restrictions include a form of curfew in operation from 8pm, shops closed from that time and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited until 6am.

Northern Ireland has entered a new extended lockdown (Peter Morrison/PA)

In Belfast, streets were deserted, in stark contrast to the typical rush for the St Stephen's Day sales.

Non-essential retail and close contact services such as hairdressers have closed and will remain so for the next six weeks.

Hospitality outlets are limited to takeaway services.

Organised sport has been banned, with elite athletes included in the prohibition for the first week.

Covid infection rates remain high, with a virulent strain first discovered in southern England and London recently detected in Northern Ireland.

Stormont’s chief scientific adviser has said Northern Ireland would have witnessed thousands of Covid-19 deaths if no action had been taken to suppress the spread.

A farewell notice in a shop window in Belfast city centre as Northern Ireland entered a new extended lockdown (Peter Morrison/PA)

Professor Ian Young said the already over-capacity health service would have been completely swamped in January.

He warned the number of Covid-19 inpatients would have soared to between 3,000 and 4,000 by the end of the month if no action had been taken.

Recently, queues of ambulances were witnessed at accident and emergency departments (EDs) across Northern Ireland as patients were treated in car parks due to a lack of capacity inside hospitals.

At one point, 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside the ED at Antrim Area Hospital.

Read More

'We’ll begin vaccinating in four days' says Health Minister as jab arrives in Ireland

More in this section

House prices rise by almost 1.5% over three months – report House prices rise by almost 1.5% over three months – report
Coronavirus Covid-19: 20 deaths and 998 cases in Northern Ireland
Childline answers more than 700 calls since Christmas Day Childline answers more than 700 calls since Christmas Day
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Businesses shuttered again as Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

'Very concerning': Six deaths and 1,296 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices