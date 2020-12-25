Covid-19: UK variant confirmed in Ireland as two further deaths, 1,025 new cases reported 

Two further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Health.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 2,194.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 1,025 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 84,098.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also confirmed that the new UK variant of Covid-19 is present in Ireland.

He said: “I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here.

Dr Holohan said that, in the meantime, it was "vitally important" for people to stay at home, avoid social contact, and avoid all forms of non-essential travel.

“It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival.

They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise, or go shopping.

The HSE says it is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK.

Full details of advice and procedures are available at www.hse.ie.