Covid-19: UK variant confirmed in Ireland as two further deaths, 1,025 new cases reported 

In a statement issued this afternoon, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that the new UK variant of Covid-19 is now present in Ireland. 
Covid-19: UK variant confirmed in Ireland as two further deaths, 1,025 new cases reported 

Dr Tony Holohan: "I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD." File Picture: Brian Lawless/ PA

Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 15:40
Steven Heaney

Two further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Health.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 2,194.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 1,025 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 84,098.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also confirmed that the new UK variant of Covid-19 is present in Ireland. 

He said: “I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD. 

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. 

Dr Holohan said that, in the meantime, it was "vitally important" for people to stay at home, avoid social contact, and avoid all forms of non-essential travel. 

“It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival. 

They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise, or go shopping.

The HSE says it is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK. 

Full details of advice and procedures are available at www.hse.ie.

Read More

Residents moved from Cork direct provision centre following 'serious' Covid-19 outbreak

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Housing Minister set to unveil new public housing plan in 2021
NI ombudsman: Public services complaints increased by more than a third last year NI ombudsman: Public services complaints increased by more than a third last year
Elderly female hand holding hand of young caregiver at nursing home.Geriatric doctor or geriatrician concept. Doctor physician h Free helpline will be open today for lonely and self-isolating elderly
#covid-19coronavirushealthhsedr tony holohan
CEO of Sightsavers Ireland

Charity boss ‘blown away’ by generosity of Irish people despite pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices