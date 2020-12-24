Watch: Santa Claus is on his way to Ireland

Santa Claus is on his way to deliver presents to all the good children in Ireland.

He has already delivered almost three billion presents to children around the world.

This year, it's safety first as Santa is wearing a mask and making sure to sanitise his hands after every delivery.

As he takes steps to keep himself safe from Covid-19, Santa is confident that it will not slow him down as he travels the globe in one night.

He is expecting to arrive in Ireland at around midnight - maybe even earlier than that because he's so excited to visit children in Ireland.

Santa told the Irish Examiner that children have been extra good this year and have been great at keeping themselves and those around them safe.

Santa also said that the elves have been working very hard all year to get presents ready for everyone and while everyone will get a present, they might not get exactly what they asked for.

He is confident that every child will be very happy with the present they do get.

Of course, children must make sure that they are tucked up in bed and fast asleep before Santa arrives otherwise he won't be able to deliver their gifts!