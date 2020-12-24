UPDATE: Dean Trulock has been found safe and well

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding 19-year-old Dean Trulock.

Dean has been missing from his home in Lucan, Co Dublin since the early hours of this morning.

He is described at being 6' in height, with brown hair, blue eyes and of stocky build.

Gardaí and his family have said they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Dean's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Lucan on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.