Yellow wind warning issued St Stephens Day as Storm Bella approaches

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Connacht.

The warning comes into effect from mid-day on St Stephen's Day (Saturday, December 26) until 6am on Sunday.

Westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this evening after dark, with some frost and icy patches expected.

Minimum temperatures will range between minus three and one degree.

Christmas Day is expected to remain mostly dry with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with odd patches of light rain.

Frost and ice will clear in the morning and temperatures are expected to reach between five and nine degrees.