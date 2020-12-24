Christmas Eve Brexit deal expected despite 'last-minute hitch', says Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that he believes there will be a Christmas Eve Brexit deal despite a last-minute hitch.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney pointed out that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been due to hold a news conference early this morning, but that had not happened.

There was “some sort of last-minute hitch” related to the small text of a fisheries agreement.

Mr Coveney pointed out that the document included 2,000 pages of legal text.

“The EU will be insisting on getting this absolutely right.

“I had hoped to be talking to you this morning in parallel with big announcements happening in both London and Brussels, but we still expect those later on today.”

When asked about the problems facing the Irish fishery industry, Mr Coveney said that a deal was not going to be a disaster for Irish fishing.

Read More Ursula von der Leyen: European Commission president who runs a tight ship

However, he did acknowledge that a Brexit deal was not going to conclude without some impact on fishing, it was a question of the extent.

Ireland had set out clear targets to protect itself and he hoped they would be achieved in the deal, he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that he believes there will be a Christmas Eve Brexit deal despite a last-minute hitch. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

On Thursday morning a UK source said: “they’re still going on fish”.

Reports have suggested the UK has offered a deal where it will take back the right to land 25% of what the EU currently takes from British waters, phased in over five-and-a-half years.

As the battle to spin the situation began, French sources reportedly claimed the UK had made “huge concessions”, especially on fisheries – a symbolically important issue on both sides of the Channel.

Read More Michel Barnier: Suave diplomat who has kept 27 EU states united

British prime minister Boris Johnson has been in close contact with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in recent days as top-level efforts intensified to get a deal over the line.

The pair were expected to use a call on Christmas Eve to agree the deal.

The EU and Downing Street were poised to announce a deal on Wednesday night but that slipped as last-minute wrangling continued.

Negotiations continued through the night, fuelled by a late delivery of pizzas.