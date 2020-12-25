St Patrick's Day visit to the White House in doubt due to Covid

The Taoiseach fears the traditional St Patrick's visit to the White House may have to be cancelled next year because of Covid-19.

"I would love to be able to get to Washington DC on St Patrick's Day, but we'll have to see where we are in terms of where Covid is," Micheál Martin said.

Describing incoming US President Joe Biden as a "friend of Ireland" Mr Martin said it is "very disappointing" that Donald Trump has refused to concede the presidential elections adding that it is "not a nice precedent" to set.

"I think there's an agenda perhaps going on, a political agenda, in respect of American politics and people are already thinking of the next election, in terms of the argumentation that's going on at the moment. But I do believe in any democracy one should of course accept the election results.

"It's important for the younger generation watching, that the transfer of power is an honourable one and one that reflects the enduring nature of our parliamentary democracies."

Mr Martin said he had met Mr Biden before when he was US vice president and is looking forward to meeting him again.

"He has a genuine affection for the country, and he's a multilateralist at heart. He wants to reset the relationship with the European Union.

Mr Martin added that Mr Biden is "a friend of Ireland" who doesn't want anything in the context of Brexit to undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

"I think it will be a very interesting year from a policy perspective - in terms of resetting relations with Europe and hopefully the United Kingdom. Basically marrying the alliance between the US, Europe and the UK, who after all, notwithstanding their differences, have common values in terms of democracy, freedom of speech, and all of that.