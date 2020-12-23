Taoiseach and Tánaiste test negative for Covid-19

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have both tested negative for Covid-19.
The two were tested along with Cabinet colleagues today after the Agriculture Minister returned a positive result.
Charlie McConalogue has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home.
He had tested negative last week both before travelling to Brussels for a fisheries council meeting and immediately after arriving back in Ireland.
The entire Cabinet are restricting their movements as Mr McConalogue attended the meeting of ministers on Tuesday in Dublin Castle.