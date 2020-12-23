'The most challenging Christmas': Over 1,000 families in emergency accommodation

The number of people who are homeless has dropped by 253.

According to figures released by the Department of Housing, 8,484 people were homeless at the end of November, down from 8,737 in October.

Over the last 12 months the number of people accessing emergency accommodation has reduced by 1,964, or 19%.

The figures for November 2020 show there are 1,034 families in homeless emergency accommodation and 4,536 single adults.

Of the adults in emergency accommodation, 3,442 are aged between 25 and 44.

The majority of people living in homelessness are men.

The Simon Communities has said that we must be cautious of the figures as some families are taken in by family during the Christmas period.

The charity welcomed the fall in the number of families in emergency accommodation but said it is worrying that the number of single people in homelessness has risen.

"Simon services are preparing for what the Christmas and New Year period brings and the rocketing Covid numbers this week are very concerning," said Wayne Stanley, National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities.

"Christmas is always a time of heightened emotion and isolation for people experiencing homelessness and this year even more so as Covid numbers increase and we’re all asked to limit our contacts.

"Many vulnerable people in homelessness have underlying health issues and we have to do everything we can to keep them safe.

This may be the most challenging Christmas for our clients and frontline services in the 50 years we have existed.

The Covid pandemic has shown how critical a home is, said Mr Stanley.

"2021 should be the year of home and the Government must deliver on its commitment to hold a referendum on a right to housing."

Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, has said that in a year of enormous challenges it has helped 1,300 people secure a home.

This week alone the charity will help 17 single people and families move into a home in time for Christmas.

"It has been a year of enormous challenges for society, but the silver lining for people in homelessness is that housing has become more readily available and fewer households have lost their homes this year," said Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust.

"There has been a huge amount of work done by local authorities and housing associations to provide pathways to housing for people impacted by homelessness."

Mr Doyle said it gives him hope that such a dent was made in the homelessness figures given the year that it has been.