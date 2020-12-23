It was the briefest of reunions for one Cork family, but one they were grateful to have, before new restrictions are imposed by various countries due to the relentless nature of Covid-19.

In a situation mirroring hundreds of families across the country, caught between a ‘will-we or-won’t-we’ rock and a hard place, Aisling Willis flew home from Glasgow to see her family in Douglas last Saturday.

The home economics teacher had been dreaming of seeing dad Pat and sister Meabh for what seemed an eternity, as well as the beloved family cats Bob, Berlioz, and Toulouse.

She managed to do so, but will miss the Christmas period after flying back to Glasgow yesterday as the situation becomes more grave in the UK.

Aisling had her Covid-19 test and was all clear before coming into Ireland, planning to spend the holidays with the family.

Then the situation changed dramatically in the UK, and countries like Ireland and France took swift measures in restricting movements from their neighbour.

Initially she thought she had escaped the worst restrictions, but then realised the gravity of the situation as a new strain of Covid-19 began to emerge and hurtle everyone into a new lockdown.

Aisling Willis from Douglas, Cork, who flew back to Scotland yesterday instead of staying with her family in Cork.

Not knowing when she would be able to get back to her students, many of whom are doing exams in the coming weeks, Aisling did what what she thought was right — head back to Scotland while she still could, lest she be stuck in Ireland indefinitely.

It was difficult, but Aisling insists she is lucky that she got to see her family, and that her boyfriend, Scott Smith, is in Glasgow.

"I am fortunate to even get here in the first place and it was so great to see my family. My sister Meabh flew home from Japan earlier in the pandemic, and my sister Rachael is in Seoul, South Korea, at the moment, so we have become almost used to the situation changing.

"I feel for those who didn't make it home at all, or those who must spend Christmas alone. I want to be there for my students when they need me, and couldn't risk it by staying here in case the situation becomes worse."

"We still have ways to see our families on Christmas Day with all the different types of communication, so I'll cherish being able to see them in the first place.

I got to stay by the fire with my dad and sister and the cats for a few days, so it could have been a lot worse. Family is everything to us, so it means next Christmas will be absolutely huge for families all over the world.

"With the vaccine coming, the end is in sight. Normality, or some kind of it, will come back hopefully. We just have to hold out a bit longer."

It may have been a blessing in disguise for people like Aisling, with new medical advice now urging those who have come into the country from Britain from December 11 onwards to self-isolate.

Caroline and Saffron Werfelli and Alex Shorten, 7, from Limerick, after flying in to Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the advice for all arrivals to self-isolate would be painful but necessary.

They should eat Christmas dinner alone in their room, he said.

Mick Morrissey from Kilmeaden, Co Waterford, returning to Dublin Airport on a repatriation flight from Stansted. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The urgency and gravity of the situation for families throughout Ireland and the UK was laid bare as the Department of Foreign Affairs arranged transport for those needing to get home.

Earlier in the week, flights and ferries were arranged for 350 people. Another two flights from Stansted and Manchester were organised yesterday, a department spokeperson said.

Figures within foreign affairs were loathe to call them 'repatriation' flights, instead emphasising the term 'facilitation', because they could not risk being overloaded with requests to get back to Ireland.

Danielle Vargas who travelled from Brazil, meeting her sister, Denise, outside Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The department said: "The Government has agreed that a very limited service will continue during the period of the current travel restrictions in order to assist Irish-bound passengers who were transiting through British airports when the restrictions were imposed, or Irish residents who can prove that they were only temporarily in Britain, and need to get back to Ireland.

"This service is not available for citizens normally resident, studying or working in Britain. It will be available for essential travel only and must be arranged through the Department of Foreign Affairs."

The ban on travel from Britain to Ireland is to be reassessed on December 31.