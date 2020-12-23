President Higgins praises compassion and empathy during pandemic in Christmas message

The compassion and empathy we have shown towards vulnerable groups will define how history records the Covid-19 pandemic, the president has said.

President Michael D Higgins has remembered those who died from the virus this year and those who cannot travel home from abroad in his Christmas message.

But he also offered hope to Irish citizens both at home and across the globe.

Christmas has always signified a moment of hope, and the revival of hope, a moment to find encouragement, even in the most difficult and trying of circumstances.

"As we move beyond the Winter Solstice towards the longer, warmer days to come, let us renew our sense of wonderful possibilities yet to be realised and resolve to journey forward in a spirit of solidarity, of sensitivity to memories to be recalled, and of forgiveness sought and offered so that together we can navigate our way safely and with joy towards that shared and brighter future."

"But the president said we all share the grief of those who have lost loved ones this year.

We share, too, the pain of those whose lives and livelihoods have been changed, and who face uncertainty for the future, and we stand with our friends, family members, and neighbours who have experienced isolation and being separated from those who previously sustained them.

We also remember, this year, in a special way, the many who have been unable to travel to be with loved ones but who, I know, will be connected in spirit during the festive season.

He added that the pandemic has taught us that "kindness is a precious commodity" and recognised those who have made sacrifices and placed the common good above their own in wanting to protect the lives of others.

"We all have been so fortunate, to have delivered for our welfare, countless examples of self-sacrifice on the part of essential workers, neighbours, and family members, all doing their utmost to lessen the isolation and disruption that this year has brought."

Mr Higgins said that we now stand at a defining moment in our nation’s history and we now have a choice around how we wish to write this next chapter; how we wish to shape a new Ireland waiting to be born.

"It is an Ireland which can be the better for our reflection on what it is that we wish to value, an Ireland that can better address our shared existence, our shared vulnerability and our interdependence, all of our relationships."