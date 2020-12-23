Mental health unit catering for elderly people 'unfit' for use

A mental health unit in Dublin catering for elderly people is “unfit” for use, according to the Mental Health Commission, which found staff shortages and a cold draughty building among the problems.

The Sycamore Unit is on the grounds of Connolly hospital in west Dublin and co-managed by the hospital and the HSE’s Dublin North City Mental Health Services.

Chief executive of the MHC John Farrelly said problems indicated a “clear governance failure”, which must be addressed immediately.

Admissions were halted last year, but 15 elderly people, mainly with dementia, live there.

The report says a relaxation room and a multi-sensory room cannot be used as they are too cold, and cold draughts blow from the front door to sitting areas. Despite this, heat cannot be controlled internally and staff must phone maintenance to send someone each time.

Walls and windows were dirty, half the lights in the dining room had no bulbs, and plaster was falling off many walls in bedrooms and on corridors.

Inspectors also found many exposed hard edges on floors and at entrances, which are trip hazards.

Extremely critical

They were extremely critical of the staff provided to the centre and of how the HSE and Connolly Hospital divide their responsibilities.

Inspector of Mental Health Services Dr Susan Finnerty said: “The lack of inputs such as physiotherapy, dietetics, and physical health occupational therapy in an approved centre is not acceptable.”

The centre is run by nursing staff without any specialised mental health training or qualifications, the report states.

Overall, this centre was only 63% compliant with regulations.

The MHC also inspected the Ashlin Centre on the grounds of Beaumont hospital in Dublin and said compliance has significantly improved since 2019.

This unit caters for 35 older people and adults with mental health issues, including dementia.

Concerns were raised

Concerns were raised, however, about care plans. The report stated: “Not all care plans appropriately identified the residents' assessed needs.”

Inspectors examined 10 reports and 22 issues including not discussing the plans with the resident or their family and not identifying which treatments would help residents achieve their aims.

The third report released said Selskar House in Wexford, on the grounds of the Farnogue Residential Healthcare Unit, was fully compliant on the issues inspected.

This is a new purpose-build centre for over-65s, and the 20 residents have their own room with en-suite.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, inspectors noted they were limited in how much time they could spend at the centre.