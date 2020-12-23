More than three-quarters of GPs ready to take Covid-19 vaccine

More than three quarters of GPs are prepared to take the new Covid-19 vaccines themselves, according to a survey carried out by GP Buddy this month.

There are more than 2,500 medical staff on the forum but this survey was only open to GPs. The doctors were asked if they will personally take the vaccine when it becomes available.

The survey closed before the European Medicines Agency approved emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday.

Almost 600 responded, with 78% saying yes without any reservations. Just 5.4% said they would not take the vaccine but 16.3% said they had some queries for now with less than 1% commenting without choosing an option.

Dr Conor McGrane, a GP in north Dublin involved with the survey, said he personally would take the vaccine as soon as it was offered.

“The majority of GPs are very positive and keen to get the vaccine. Those unsure were in general waiting for more information and also looking at the roll-out in the UK and USA,” he said.

Responses indicated GPs wanted more details from the HSE and the Department of Health on how exactly the vaccine roll-out would take place.

Many said they had been following the various pharmaceutical development plans closely, and reading any research available to reassure themselves and their patients.

“The 5% who were not going to get it had various reasons which were reasonably thought out but their concerns were not shared by the majority of their colleagues,” Dr McGrane said.

Among the reasons for possibly declining the vaccine were that both the PfizerBioNTech and Moderna vaccines rely on a new form of technology, the mRNA, and that more data is required on all vaccines.

These look likely to be the first two vaccines available in Ireland, and differ from the more traditional format of the Oxford Astra/Zeneca vaccine. This will also be available to Irish patients next year.

Some GPs said their preference was for two years of data. All of the “unsure” or “no” doctors referred to science in their answers only.

Dr McGrane said: “Some genuine concerns there and similar to the general population though less concerns than in the general population.”

The GPs said they got information from webinars run by the Irish College of General Practitioners. These were addressed by local experts and also by Dr Mike Ryan, the Sligoman heading up the World Health Organisation’s health emergency team.