Taoiseach: 'I won't be vaccinated on TV like Joe Biden'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he will not be vaccinated on television when the vaccine programme commences as US President-elect Joe Biden has done.

Mr Martin said he would prefer to see the vaccine go to someone who needed it more than he did.

He told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show: “I have no issue leading by example. But I think any available vaccines should be given to someone who needs it to stay alive.”

The Taoiseach said the vaccination programme would be rolled out in sequence, with the HSE receiving the vaccine in batches. The volumes will be “low enough” in January and February and will then pick up “significantly” in March, April and May when there will be a higher level of vaccinations.

”The vaccine gives us some hope.”

He defended the Government’s decision not to follow Nphet advice in November and to allow the opening of the hospitality sector.

The Government had to make decisions “on balance” and he said the recent rapid rise in cases could be linked to the more virulent mutation of the virus, and not specifically to the opening of the hospitality sector.

Other events such as funerals were also having an impact on numbers, he said. Mr Martin said the decision was not just about hospitality, there were problems with increased activity levels and gatherings on the street, and a concern that some of these events were ‘superspreader’ events and the Government wanted to stop them happening.

Lockdown by its nature was a crude instrument, he said.

The Taoiseach said he understood that people had a sense of anxiety, but the Government had to act swiftly, he said of the decision to bring forward restrictions. The hospitality sector will need special supports “over and above” in 2021, he added.

The Taoiseach acknowledged “It’s going to be a very difficult Christmas. We will have to be extremely careful how we spend Christmas.”

People will have to exercise their judgement over how they interact with family, how many contacts they have. The elderly have to be protected.

Mr Martin said he didn’t like the word ‘gamble’, but he cautioned people to evaluate the risks associated with their specific circumstances. The key issues were less congregating, fewer contacts, social distance, wearing masks and washing hands.

This can be a meaningful Christmas at home with family. But it will not be the same as other years, he acknowledged.

“We will reopen when it is safe to do so. That will be the pattern.

He advised that ‘big bang” sales cannot happen, and that there will be ongoing discussions with the retail sector.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that there had not been north-south alignment on restrictions, which meant this would be a difficulty with regard to retail as shops in the north will not reopen after Christmas.