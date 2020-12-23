Eamon Ryan: 'Stay in your room' if you have travelled home from Britain

People who travelled home from the UK in the last two weeks must self-isolate in their room on Christmas Day, the Transport Minister has said.

Eamon Ryan has said those who have arrived in Ireland should not have Christmas dinner with their relatives and instead should follow public health advice to isolate for 14 days.

However, Mr Ryan could not provide details on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid after arriving here from the UK in recent weeks.

It comes after the Irish Examiner revealed that more than 20 flights into Ireland from London in the first three weeks of December contained at least one passenger who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Ryan said the Government first became aware of the new strain of the virus in the UK at the weekend.

“We responded absolutely immediately like other European countries, I think we're one of the first to actually react and to stop all travel here for 48 hours to monitor what's happening.”

Asked if he had figures for the number of people who have come into the country over the last few weeks and have tested positive, Mr Ryan said: “I don't have those figures for you.”

But he added that public health officials had provided advice and guidance based on the data they have.

He said the contact tracing form filled out by passengers will now be used to identify around 30,000 who have arrived into the country.

Mr Ryan warned that restrictions will remain in place until we are in a “safer place”.

“I don't think we can give false expectation here that this is just going to be a short three-week period.”

He added: “You do not leave your county after the 26th of December and the guards will be policing that as they've done in previous lockdowns.”